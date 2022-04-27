Just Dropped! Your New Favorite Denim Shorts With a Booty-Flattering Fit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know that it can be hard finding a pair of perfectly-fitting jeans, but denim shorts might be even worse. They’re so cute, they’re timeless and they’re always in style for warmer weather, but finding a pair that works for you isn’t always an easy feat. They’re tight at the waist and loose at the thighs or vice versa, they ride up non-stop, they’re too long or too short, they don’t complement your figure, the pockets aren’t real — our list of potential grievances goes on and on!

There have even been a few summers where we swore off denim shorts completely. But did we miss them, deep down? Of course! If there were a pair of cute, flattering jean shorts that actually fit comfortably, we’d buy every color. And you know what? Now there is!

Get the Conceited High Waisted Stretch Denim Jean Shorts for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Conceited makes another pair of our favorite shorts, so we were obviously highly interested when this newer pair dropped. Could the brand still deliver comfort and style in the form of denim? Yes! This pair is seriously changing the game for Us, and we know it just might for you too.

These shorts are made of a stretchy cotton blend and have a mid-to-high-rise fit. They have a classic zip fly with button closure, as well as the traditional five-pocket style. Yes, the pockets are all real! These shorts also feature belt loops for when you feel like accessorizing — or need somewhere to hook your thumbs for a cute IG photo!

These shorts feature distressed details and a frayed hem with small notches at the sides to keep the leg openings from feeling too tight. The slight slant of the hem is also wonderfully flattering. It’s about to be peach season, we hear!

These denim shorts also come in six shades, so they can totally make up your entire jean short collection! Grab them in black or grey, or try one of the four washes of blue. With these in your life, so many chic (and comfy) spring and summer outfits lay ahead of you!

