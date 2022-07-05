17 Fashion Finds That Define the ‘Dopamine Dressing’ Trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know how a certain outfit can leave you feeling confident and happy? The colors may be a big part of the reason. It’s more than just liking a shade though — it may be psychological. It’s this effect that’s led to one of 2022’s top fashion trends: dopamine dressing!

Having high dopamine levels is associated with happiness. As Healthline put it, “A flood of dopamine can produce temporary feelings of euphoria.” How can the color of your clothing affect that? “Color plays more of an influential role in our lives than we realize,” Mountain Visa Psychology reports. “It can affect our minds, bodies and overall mood.”

For example, a sunny yellow may make you feel warm and cheerful, while a bright green may leave you feeling refreshed and healed. Dopamine dressing is all about filling your wardrobe with these feel-good hues to support a carefree, joyful mood. See and shop some of our picks below to get in on this awesome trend!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The dopamine dressing trend has made Us realize just why neon pieces are so popular right now. This Artfish tank is bound to make you smile!

2. We Also Love: This hot pink LEIYEE top twists, drapes and cuts out at all of the right spots. Stunning from every angle!

3. We Can’t Forget: This flowy TECREW cami will soothe you with its beautiful blue — and keep you feeling creative thanks to its fun pattern!

4. Bonus: This summery Floerns blouse adds puff sleeves into the mix, which we know always make Us feel bright and confident!

Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s easy to see why this STYLEWORD faux-wrap dress has so many reviews on Amazon. Its rainbow stripes are gorgeous and dopamine-boosting!

6. We Also Love: A lovely lime green and all-over fringe? This River Island mini dress from Nordstrom is a must for your next night out!

7. We Can’t Forget: Oversized florals are another fashion element that puts a smile on our face. The red and pink shades on this tiered ZESICA dress just make it even better!

8. Bonus: This silky Halfword mini dress is basically the definition of decadent draping. It comes in numerous mood-enhancing hues!

9. One More: We simply couldn’t leave out this cutout Kaximil tank dress. Prepare to take your most epic vacation photos ever!

Bottoms

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This fiery tie-dye SheIn maxi skirt will be beautiful on the beach. The high slits are just perfect!

11. We Also Love: These PESION biker shorts are bold and lively but also add in an element of shine to really deliver on the dopamine!

12. We Can’t Forget: Who doesn’t love the flouncy pleats of a tennis skirt? This Alo mini skirt from Nordstrom is shockingly versatile too!

13. Bonus: The retro pattern on these flared SOLY HUX pants is funky and fabulous. They come in tons of different colors and patterns too!

Accessories

14. Our Absolute Favorite: One of the reasons this pillowy JW PEI bag is so popular? The amount of amazing color options!

15. We Also Love: Opting for a colorful pair of sunglasses — with a fun shape — can make a huge difference in your look and mood. These heart-shaped Maxdot sunglasses are our pick!

16. We Can’t Forget: How fun are these oversized rainbow Sinvini earrings? Compliments are going to be pouring in!

17. Bonus: Hair accessories are a must for Us, and this color-block Goody headband is an adorable find (for under $10)!

