Score These Bestselling Pimple Patches for Just $8 — 5 Days Only

When an occasional pimple pops up in a certain spot every now and again, there’s no need to go full throttle and reach for an aggressive treatment. Why apply a drying acne mask all over the face when your blemish is centralized in one location? It’s a better idea to target the pimple in a specific region, and there’s no better way to do so than with a pimple patch.

One of the bestselling patches on Amazon comes from Dots for Spots, and shoppers can’t stop raving about how truly effective these dainty dots are. If you’ve never given this brand a try, now is the perfect time to do so — because we have a special discount code that will snag you a pack for just $8!

Get the Dots for Spots Pimple Patches on sale for just $8 with code: 15A360Dots at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

These patches target pimples and draw out the puss causing the breakout via hydrocolloid. It makes this magic happen without causing the skin to break and won’t leave you with an unsightly acne scar afterwards. These patches are small and translucent, so you can wear them in the day or at night without them appearing too obvious. Oh, and they’re also super comfortable, as they’re made from silicone-like material that’s stretchy — so you may not even feel like you have anything on your face at all!

With our code: 15A360Dots which you can apply at checkout on Amazon, you’ll be able to score a pack of 24 dots for just $8! This offer ends on August 28, so if you want to bag this deal, act fast before time runs out. If you ever find yourself stressing about a pesky pimple making its grand debut on your face, these patches can make it significantly less noticeable in as little as six hours. They’re a total lifesaver — not to mention seriously affordable with our limited-time offer!

