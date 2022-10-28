Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We try not to play favorites with fashion, but we do have a soft spot for joggers. Traditionally designed as sweatpants, these tapered pants give Us a sleek silhouette while providing maximum comfort. Snug in the waist, loose in the thigh! All we have to do is add sneakers, and suddenly we feel chic AF.

If you love the loungewear look of joggers, then take this trend up a notch by trying an elevated version of these comfy pants. We found 17 different styles that you can dress up or down, depending on your mood or your social calendar. And the best part is, you can rock these joggers from the couch to the club. That’s right, we even included sequin and faux-leather options! Run — don’t jog — to score these joggers ASAP.

1. Leather weather! These faux-leather joggers from BCBGeneration are totally on trend for fall — just $98!

2. Available in 16 different jewel-toned colors, these high-waisted satin joggers are comfy-chic! One shopper gushed, “These are so beautiful in person and looks so flattering. Very comfy and I love the pockets!” — just $39!

3. A lookalike of the Align joggers from Lululemon, these lounge pants are buttery soft! Take these joggers from the gym to girls’ night out — just $29!

4. Cargo pants are in this season! Stay on trend with these Superdown satin cargo pant joggers — just $78!

5. These bestselling skinny joggers from Madewell solve the age-old problem of losing your shape in sweats. As one shopper said, “I was looking for some sweats that didn’t make me feel frumpy and these fir the bill for comfy and stylish” — just $68!

6. The Drop always delivers high fashion at low prices. These shiny black joggers are no exception — just $50!

7. Slay all fall and winter in these satin joggers! One reviewer reported, “These are soft and silky. If you’re looking for something classy…These pants are it!” — just $31!

8. Keep it comfy in these J.Crew cashmere joggers! Perfect for winter weather — originally $198, now just $178!

9. Colorful satin joggers with pockets? Say less — only $28!

10. Faux-leather joggers are a wardrobe essential for winter. Throw on a sweater and heels, and you’ve got yourself the perfect night-out ensemble — originally $46, now just $38!

11. Pretty in pink! These pink faux-leather pants are Elle Woods-approved — just $45!

12. Sparkle and shine this holiday season in these sequin joggers! A festive choice for a holiday party — just $42!

13. Luxury loungewear! Elevate your sweats game with these Aviator Nation striped joggers — just $156!

14. Hate heavy fabric? These lightweight linen joggers are breezy for lounging at home or walking while out and about — originally $59, now just $32!

15. Worried about feeling too cold in the winter? These Spanx faux-leather joggers will keep you warm in style — just $168!

16. Grease lightning! These Aviator Nation pink lightning bolt joggers are feminine with some flair — just $148!

17. Last but certainly not least, these Barefoot Dreams CozyChic knit joggers feel like a cozy blanket — just $128!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!