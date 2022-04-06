Amazon Shoppers Say This Flattering Summer Dress Fits ‘Like a Glove’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know that spring has only just begun, but summer is right around the corner. It always sneaks up on Us! Before you know it, we’ll be turning our fans on full blast and donning dresses exclusively. Even though our closet is full of frocks, we never seem to have the right one to wear for date night. Our options are either too casual or formal — fine for certain circumstances but not a romantic dinner. We’ve been eyeing a lot of designer dresses, but they’re sadly out of our price range.

As with most of our wardrobe woes, we decided to get our fashion fix on Amazon – it’s our one-stop shop for every item imaginable. (Side note: According to The New York Times, Amazon is now the world’s largest retail seller outside of China. Pretty huge!) And once again, the merchandise powerhouse didn’t let Us down. While browsing the large selection of affordable attire, we came across a darling dress that checks all our boxes. Shoppers say this boat neck mini is absolutely “perfect.” Why’s that, you may ask? Read on to find out!

Get the Relipop Women’s Dress Spaghetti Strap Waist Tie Knot Wrap Front Ruffle Hem Short Dress for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Relipop Women’s Dress Spaghetti Strap Waist Tie Knot Wrap Front Ruffle Hem Short Dress is simply stunning. In a way, this mini is a shapeshifter — it blends in with its classic cut but also stands out with its unique details. We could all use a new dress in our rotation that won’t get Us on the Repeat Outfit Offender list! Rock this frock from a cocktail party to a bachelorette bash.

The fabric is breathable and soft, while still holding you in. In fact, some reviewers said they didn’t even have to wear a bra with this dress! Score. The boat neckline delicately skims your décolletage for a sultry silhouette. Jaws will drop when you debut this dress!

Other details we’re obsessed with? The cinching tie waist, the feminine ruffle hem and the adjustable straps. The fit could not be more flattering! You have 10 different color to choose, from basic black to floral print. Shoppers are smitten with the bold pop of red (lady in red, anyone?) and also love the blue hues.

“Absolutely in love with this dress!” one customer gushed. “I love how flowy and flattering it is! It also looks super short on the model but in person it’s such a perfect length!” Good to know! Another shopper declared, “It is my new favorite dress and I cannot wait to wear it this summer! It looks cute with heels or with sandals. Can easily be dressed up or down.” And one reviewer reported, “This dress is so beautiful on! I am a curvy large-busted woman and it fit like a glove. My boyfriend loved it on me! Very flattering, you will be happy!”

Our biggest takeaways? This dress is pretty perfect for warm weather. See for yourself with the Relipop ruffle hem mini dress from Amazon!

