'Tis the Season

Deck the Hall With the 15 Best Holiday Decor Deals From Cyber Week — Up to 50% Off

holiday decor deals
Hang the shining star up on the highest bough! Trim the tree! Deck the halls with boughs of holly! The holidays are finally here, and it’s time to get festive. Spread some cheer with seasonal decor that will turn your home into a winter wonderland. Cyber Week may be over, but there are still some lingering deals on holiday decorations. From lights to ornaments, these specials will make your days merry and bright. Shop our favorite finds on sale below!

This Inflatable Snowman

inflatable snowman
In the meadow, we can build a snowman! Frosty the Snowman has nothing on this large inflatable snowman.

Was $100On Sale: $60You Save 40%
This Pre-Lit Christmas Garland

Christmas garland
This pre-lit Christmas garland will bring the beauty of nature indoors, with a little extra glow. We love the pinecone and berry cluster accents.

Was $80On Sale: $46You Save 43%
These Light-Up Holiday Gift Boxes

light-up gift boxes
Glowing gifts! These light-up holiday gift boxes are quite literally lit.

Was $38On Sale: $34You Save 11%
This Colorful Hanukkah Menorah

colorful menorah
Celebrate Hanukkah with this colorful menorah! The pastel colors and modern design make this candelabrum ultra-cool.

Was $25On Sale: $13You Save 48%
This Light-Up Reindeer

light-up reindeer
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer may have had a shiny nose, but this light-up reindeer is shiny all over! And just like Rudolph, this reindeer is going down in history.

Was $70On Sale: $38You Save 46%
These Winter Wonderland Flameless Candles

winter flameless candles
These winter wonderland flameless candles are perfect for a family celebration! No need to worry about a fire hazard with children around.

Was $40On Sale: $31You Save 23%
These Colorful String Lights

colorful string lights
Taste the rainbow with these colorful string lights. All the hues for the holidays!

Was $17On Sale: $10You Save 41%
This Latkes and Lights Candle

latkes and lights candle
We love this candle a latke! Spread the scents of the season with this Latkes and Lights candle from Homesick.

Was $38On Sale: $30You Save 21%
This Inflatable Polar Bar and Santa Claus

inflatable polar bear and Santa
Bring the North Pole right to your front door with this inflatable Santa on a polar bear. Fun for the whole family!

Was $54On Sale: $43You Save 20%
This Ceramic Cookie Tray

ceramic cookie tray
Christmas cookies! This classic cookie tray gives Us all the nostalgic holiday feels. Reminds Us of going to Grandma’s house!

Was $115On Sale: $81You Save 30%
This Mistletoe Ball

mistletoe ball
Pucker up! This mistletoe ball was made for a magical holiday kiss.

Was $22On Sale: $12You Save 45%
These White String Lights

white string lights
Silver bells and white string lights! You can even get away with keeping these lights up year-round.

Was $28On Sale: $14You Save 50%
These Candy Cane Ornaments

candy cane ornaments
With candy canes and silver lanes aglow! Decorate your tree or your table with these candy cane ornaments.

Was $24On Sale: $21You Save 13%
This Camper Snow Globe

camper snow globe
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! This camper snow globe will make it a white Christmas wherever you are.

Was $29On Sale: $17You Save 41%
This Gingerbread Nutcracker

gingerbread nutcracker
Such a fun spin on an iconic holiday staple! This gingerbread nutcracker is the sweetest decoration.

Was $105On Sale: $56You Save 47%
