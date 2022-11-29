Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hang the shining star up on the highest bough! Trim the tree! Deck the halls with boughs of holly! The holidays are finally here, and it’s time to get festive. Spread some cheer with seasonal decor that will turn your home into a winter wonderland. Cyber Week may be over, but there are still some lingering deals on holiday decorations. From lights to ornaments, these specials will make your days merry and bright. Shop our favorite finds on sale below!

This Inflatable Snowman

In the meadow, we can build a snowman! Frosty the Snowman has nothing on this large inflatable snowman.

Was $100 On Sale: $60 You Save 40% See It!

This Pre-Lit Christmas Garland

This pre-lit Christmas garland will bring the beauty of nature indoors, with a little extra glow. We love the pinecone and berry cluster accents.

Was $80 On Sale: $46 You Save 43% See It!

These Light-Up Holiday Gift Boxes

Glowing gifts! These light-up holiday gift boxes are quite literally lit.

Was $38 On Sale: $34 You Save 11% See It!

This Colorful Hanukkah Menorah

Celebrate Hanukkah with this colorful menorah! The pastel colors and modern design make this candelabrum ultra-cool.

Was $25 On Sale: $13 You Save 48% See It!

This Light-Up Reindeer

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer may have had a shiny nose, but this light-up reindeer is shiny all over! And just like Rudolph, this reindeer is going down in history.

Was $70 On Sale: $38 You Save 46% See It!

These Winter Wonderland Flameless Candles

These winter wonderland flameless candles are perfect for a family celebration! No need to worry about a fire hazard with children around.

Was $40 On Sale: $31 You Save 23% See It!

These Colorful String Lights

Taste the rainbow with these colorful string lights. All the hues for the holidays!

Was $17 On Sale: $10 You Save 41% See It!

This Latkes and Lights Candle

We love this candle a latke! Spread the scents of the season with this Latkes and Lights candle from Homesick.

Was $38 On Sale: $30 You Save 21% See it!

This Inflatable Polar Bar and Santa Claus

Bring the North Pole right to your front door with this inflatable Santa on a polar bear. Fun for the whole family!

Was $54 On Sale: $43 You Save 20% See It!

This Ceramic Cookie Tray

Christmas cookies! This classic cookie tray gives Us all the nostalgic holiday feels. Reminds Us of going to Grandma’s house!

Was $115 On Sale: $81 You Save 30% See It!

This Mistletoe Ball

Pucker up! This mistletoe ball was made for a magical holiday kiss.

Was $22 On Sale: $12 You Save 45% See It!

These White String Lights

Silver bells and white string lights! You can even get away with keeping these lights up year-round.

Was $28 On Sale: $14 You Save 50% See It!

These Candy Cane Ornaments

With candy canes and silver lanes aglow! Decorate your tree or your table with these candy cane ornaments.

Was $24 On Sale: $21 You Save 13% See It!

This Camper Snow Globe

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! This camper snow globe will make it a white Christmas wherever you are.

Was $29 On Sale: $17 You Save 41% See It!

This Gingerbread Nutcracker

Such a fun spin on an iconic holiday staple! This gingerbread nutcracker is the sweetest decoration.

Was $105 On Sale: $56 You Save 47% See It!

Looking for more holiday deals? Shop our top picks here:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!