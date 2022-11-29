Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Hang the shining star up on the highest bough! Trim the tree! Deck the halls with boughs of holly! The holidays are finally here, and it’s time to get festive. Spread some cheer with seasonal decor that will turn your home into a winter wonderland. Cyber Week may be over, but there are still some lingering deals on holiday decorations. From lights to ornaments, these specials will make your days merry and bright. Shop our favorite finds on sale below!
This Inflatable Snowman
In the meadow, we can build a snowman! Frosty the Snowman has nothing on this large inflatable snowman.
This Pre-Lit Christmas Garland
This pre-lit Christmas garland will bring the beauty of nature indoors, with a little extra glow. We love the pinecone and berry cluster accents.
These Light-Up Holiday Gift Boxes
Glowing gifts! These light-up holiday gift boxes are quite literally lit.
This Colorful Hanukkah Menorah
Celebrate Hanukkah with this colorful menorah! The pastel colors and modern design make this candelabrum ultra-cool.
This Light-Up Reindeer
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer may have had a shiny nose, but this light-up reindeer is shiny all over! And just like Rudolph, this reindeer is going down in history.
These Winter Wonderland Flameless Candles
These winter wonderland flameless candles are perfect for a family celebration! No need to worry about a fire hazard with children around.
These Colorful String Lights
Taste the rainbow with these colorful string lights. All the hues for the holidays!
This Latkes and Lights Candle
We love this candle a latke! Spread the scents of the season with this Latkes and Lights candle from Homesick.
This Inflatable Polar Bar and Santa Claus
Bring the North Pole right to your front door with this inflatable Santa on a polar bear. Fun for the whole family!
This Ceramic Cookie Tray
Christmas cookies! This classic cookie tray gives Us all the nostalgic holiday feels. Reminds Us of going to Grandma’s house!
This Mistletoe Ball
Pucker up! This mistletoe ball was made for a magical holiday kiss.
These White String Lights
Silver bells and white string lights! You can even get away with keeping these lights up year-round.
These Candy Cane Ornaments
With candy canes and silver lanes aglow! Decorate your tree or your table with these candy cane ornaments.
This Camper Snow Globe
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! This camper snow globe will make it a white Christmas wherever you are.
This Gingerbread Nutcracker
Such a fun spin on an iconic holiday staple! This gingerbread nutcracker is the sweetest decoration.
