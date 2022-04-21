These $30 Jeans Are Key to Recreating Katie Holmes’ Utility-Inspired Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we had a nickel for every time we made shopping decisions inspired by the one and only Katie Holmes, let’s just say we’d be doing a lot more shopping. The actress can often be seen walking through NYC, making the city streets appear that much more stylish, even on a super casual day!

One of Holmes’ recent looks captured our hearts yet again and had Us quickly Googling so we could recreate her look. She wore a white tee — simple enough — but her Saks Potts Blue Salma Jeans really stole the show. The only issue? They cost a few hundred bucks — and they’re sold out pretty much everywhere. And so our search for a worthy alternative began!

Get the ZENTHACE Elastic Waist Straight Leg Relaxed Fit Cargo Utility Jeans for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Holmes’ jeans had utility-like, cargo-inspired details, including an extra patch pocket on the leg and a hammer loop. Along with their blue wash and relaxed fit, we took all of these details into account on our search. When we found these jeans on Amazon, we knew they were the pair we’d been looking for. We immediately got that gut feeling!

These jeans are made of 100% cotton denim and feature the extra utility-style pockets we were looking for. They have a relaxed straight leg fit as well. They’re workwear-inspired, but they’re perfect for casual play! One thing we really love about them too is that while there’s a zip fly and button closure, the back of waistband is actually elasticized for a stretchy, easy fit!

While the dark blue variation of these jeans most closely resembles Holmes’ pair, we want to note that they also come in a lighter blue wash as well as a black, so definitely check out the Amazon page in case one really calls to you. We also recommend scrolling down the page to check out the brand’s size chart before ordering!

Holmes wore her jeans with a classic white tee, a mustard cap and a pair of loafers, but they’re open to so many looks. Try a cropped tank and sneakers, or a bodysuit and heeled booties. Just a couple of ideas to get you started!

