Kristin Cavallari Uses This Therapeutic LED Device to ‘Plump Up’ Her Eyes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Eyeing this! We’re all in when it comes to eye care. The skin around the eye area is delicate, and it tends to develop fine lines and wrinkles faster than other areas. There are also dark circles to deal with, plus puffiness and more. That’s why we’re always buying new eye creams and serums and trying under-eye patches and crystal rollers.

But what if we want to step it up even more? It’s 2022, so our eye treatments should reflect that! That’s why we’re taking Kristin Cavallari’s advice and looking to upgrade with one of the coolest skincare finds out there from one of our top brands!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite EyeCare Pro at Amazon!

Cavallari spoke to People about her top Mother’s Day gift picks back in spring, and we’re still referencing the list for gift ideas — as well as for treating ourselves!

“Being a mom, we’re constantly on the go and can sometimes look a little tired and this just plumps up your eyes,” the reality star said about this eye mask device. You certainly don’t have to be mom to enjoy her futuristic eye care pick, though! We’d recommend it to anyone.

This FDA-cleared eye mask device almost looks like something a superhero would wear — and it definitely does seem to have superpowers when it comes to targeting crow’s feet, eleven lines and other eye wrinkles!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite EyeCare Pro at Amazon!

This anti-aging eyewear find uses LED light therapy, claiming to stimulate the natural production of collagen for smoother, firmer, more youthful skin. It has a wearable design with an attachable strap for a universal fit, and it takes just three minutes a day for the 80 LED lights to do their work. It shuts off automatically when it’s done too, so you don’t need to set a timer. Just start off with clean, dry skin, and follow up with your favorite serums/creams after each treatment!

You could see visible results in just two weeks of using this innovative eye mask, with even better results to come with continual use after that. Considering how stunning and youthful Cavallari always looks, even as a working mom taking care of three kids, we definitely have full faith in this pick. Goodbye, tired eyes. Hello, youthful smize!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite EyeCare Pro at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Dr. Dennis Gross here and check out more skincare at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Want more product recommendations? Shop some of our other faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!