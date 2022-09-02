Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As we gear up for the unofficial end to summer, we’re taking advantage of some of Labor Day weekend’s best online offers. Relaxation at the beach is fun and all, but we’re partial to some retail therapy.

From now through Monday, take an extra 40% off sale styles at Lulus! That’s a major markdown on top of items that are already discounted. In other words, you should shop these savings ASAP!

Lulus is our go-to source for affordable accessories and special event looks, so we felt like kids in a candy store browsing through the endless options available. After a long search, we narrowed down some of our top picks below — from dreamy dresses to staple shoes. Make sure to use code TGI40 when checking out. Happy shopping!

This Cutout Maxi Dress

Vacay vibes! This slinky jersey knit dress features flirty cutouts and a sultry side slit. One customer declared, “This dress is DROP DEAD. True to size, fits like a glove.”

See It!

Get the Opening Night Olive Green Cutout Bodycon Maxi Dress for just $11 (originally $62) with code TGI40 at Lulus!

These Strappy Block Heels

We’re head over heels for these ivory slide-on block heels! According to shoppers, this heeled sandal is the perfect “dance-all-night” shoe.

See It!

Get the Addien White High Heel Sandals for just $17 (originally $39) with code TGI40 at Lulus!

This Black-and-White Plaid Jacket

So long, summer style! Hello, fall fashion! This boxy black-and-white plaid jacket is the perfect layering piece for a football tailgate, pumpkin patch or chilly night.

See It!

Get the Misty Days Black and White Plaid Jacket for just $29 (originally $64) with code TGI40 at Lulus!

This One-Shoulder Red Satin Dress

Red hot! Paint the town red in this stunning satin asymmetrical dress. You could even save it for a holiday party in December!

See It!

Get the Law of Attraction Red Satin One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Midi Dress for just $23 (originally $72) with code TGI40 at Lulus!

This Bodycon Midi Dress

Take this LBD from warm end-of-summer days to crisp fall nights. Featuring stretchy jersey knit fabric in a form-fitting silhouette with a back cutout and front slit, this midi is a dream for date night!

See It!

Get the Casually Flirty Black Cutout Bodycon Midi Dress for just $23 (originally $54) with code TGI40 at Lulus!

This Teal Tiered Maxi Dress

We love a deal, and this teal tiered dress is a steal (Dr. Seuss would be so proud of Us). A must-have in your transitional capsule wardrobe! As one reviewer reported, “This dress is now a staple in my wardrobe! The color and fit are so stunning and the adjustable straps help to add a bit of support.”

See It!

Get the Magical Soiree Dark Teal Blue Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress for just $35 (originally $79) with code TGI40 at Lulus!

These White Knee-High Western Boots

Giddy-up for fall in these trendy white cowboy boots! Western style is the look of the season, so prepare to pair these staple shoes with all your outfits. Yee-haw!

See It!

Get the Dirty Laundry Upwind White Western Knee-High Boots for just $47 (originally $100) with code TGI40 at Lulus!

Shop all sale items from Lulus here!

