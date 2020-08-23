All of Our Favorite Comfy Shoes in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is back and bigger than ever, and we’re getting in on the action while we still can. These days, we’re in the market for the comfiest shoes around — heels are so not happening right now! Check out our favorite finds below and take your pick. Can’t narrow it down? Treat yourself to two perfect pairs — you have our permission!

Nike Air Max Dia Running Shoe

Our Absolute Favorite: These top-rated running shoes from Nike have unparalleled performance value, and they’re cute enough to wear with an everyday outfit! Whether you’re rocking a cute dress or jeans and a tee, this pair will be your new go-to.

Get the Nike Air Max Dia Running Shoe (originally $110) on sale with free shipping for just $83 at Nordstrom — act fast!

Check out more of our favorite comfy shoes from all of our most-loved brands!

1. Nike

We’re huge fans of this pair of Nike running shoes which will support you through any workout. They were $120, now just $90!

2. Ilse Jacobsen

This pair of perforated shoes will leave your feet comfortable with tons of breathability. Originally $84, now just $55!

3. Converse

We already love the look of Converse, but teamed with a platform like this pair, we’re even more obsessed. They were $75, and now they’re just $50!

4. Dr. Scholl’s

A slip-on sneaker is heaven for your feet, and this pair from Dr. Scholl’s is the cream of the crop. Originally $80, now just $50!

5. UGG Australia

These platform slip-on shoes look like a stylish pair of loafers, but they’re so much more comfortable than that. Originally $100, now they’re just $65!

6. Adidas

Everyone needs a pair of clean white leather sneakers in their closet, so why not go for an option from an iconic brand like Adidas? Originally $80, now just $50!

7. Sofft

Ever heard of sneaker mules? If you’re as intrigued as we are, you have to check out this pair from Sofft. Originally $110, now just $70!

8. Linea Paolo

This pair of wedge sneakers will give you some added height without the pain heels cause. Originally $140, and now they’re just $80!

9. Gentle Souls

These espadrille wedges have enough support to make your feet feel at ease, and boost your confidence too. Originally they were $130, now they’re just $70!

10. Minnetonka

These may be the fluffiest slippers that you’ll ever own. Originally $50, now they’re just $30!

11. Dolce Vita

These stylish sneakers have a funky edge to them that’s bound to be a hit on social media. Originally $135, now they’re just $80!

12. Hunter

When it comes to rain boots that are comfy and stylish, Hunter is always the best option. These boots were $150, and now they’re marked down to $100. Incredible!

13. Tory Burch

These colorful sneakers can add a vibrant pop into any look, and they’re designer! Originally $228, now they’re just $150!

14. Cole Haan

These stylish and sleek sneakers will give your outfit a sporty vibe that’s still so chic. Originally $120, now just $70!

15. Olukai

Usually flip flops are flat, but this pair has contouring in the sole that can better support your foot. Genius. Originally $70, and now they’re just $47!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the shoes and everything else up for grabs at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!