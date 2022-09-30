Skin Freaking Out? These 7 pH-Balancing Products Could Help

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oh, how we wish our skin could just tell us what’s wrong. But no, it prefers to act out and deceive us again and again. We’ve tried to touch our face less, wear plenty of sunscreen, drink water and use spot treatments and serums, but for some reason, our complexion continues to freak out.

This is why people need to talk about pH more. Your skin’s pH balance being off could lead to inflammation, redness, flakiness, irritability, breakouts and more. The pH scale ranges from 1-14, and most people will want their skin somewhere in the 4-7 range, leaning a little more toward acidic and less toward alkaline. But how do you keep your pH balanced? With the right products. It’s more than just a quick rinse or slather of cream. It’s about using specific cleansers, adding toner to your routine and searching for the right kinds of moisturizers. Don’t worry, we’ve already found those products for you. Shop our seven picks below!

This Acwell Toner

This was the first product we thought of when curating this list, as it’s a personal favorite we’ve repurchased again and again. Bring skin a sense of calm with ingredients like brightening licorice water, soothing green tea and hydrating rose. This K-beauty fave has a pH level of 5.5. Use just after cleansing!

Get the Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This make p.rem Cleanser

Balancing your skin’s pH should start with cleansing. Especially if you start off by using a strong makeup remover, you’ll want your second cleanse (double cleansing forever!) to be super gentle and non-stripping. This cleansing foam is a great pick for sensitive, easily irritated skin thanks to its 5.5 pH level and toxin-free ingredients list!

Get the make p.rem Safe me. Relief Moisture Cleansing Foam starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

It’s been found that petrolatum-based emollients can help maintain ideal skin pH, and you’ll find the ingredient in this moisturizing cream from dermatologist-favorite brand CeraVe. This non-comedogenic, oil-free moisturizer contains hyaluronic acid and three ceramides to leave dry skin finally feeling happy. You can use this one on both face and body!

Get the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Rael Toner

We know we can always count on Rael for clean, nourishing skincare finds. This toner is no exception, created to replenish skin while balancing natural pH levels. You can pat it into skin, swipe it across your face or even try soaking a cotton pad with it, leaving it on problem areas for up to 10 minutes. Like a mini mask!

Get the Rael Daily Zen Balancing Toner for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This EltaMD Serum

EltaMD, a brand beloved by doctors (and celebs like Hailey Bieber), puts out incredible product after incredible product. We wanted to give you an effective serum option that’s suitable for even sensitive skin types, and we knew this pick from the brand’s pH-balanced Skin Recovery line had to make the list. Ready to repair your skin’s moisture barrier? Add this to your regimen. Use after toner and before moisturizer!

Get the EltaMD Skin Recovery Serum for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Curél Essence

Looking for extra hydration? Try adding an essence into your routine, between your toner and serum. This J-beauty pick is pH-balanced, fragrance-free and colorant-free, made to relieve tightness and lock in moisture without any funny business. This product may come in clutch in the fall and winter, especially!

Get the Curél Hydrating Water Essence for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Avène Face Mist

Keep things simple, sweet and soothing with this fan-favorite mist from French skincare brand Avène. You can add this calming mist in between steps of your routine or keep it with you for a balancing cloud of calm to spray throughout the day. Available in three sizes!

Get the Avène Eau Thermale Calming Facial Mist starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Explore all skincare at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our product picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!