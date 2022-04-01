This 2-Piece Lounge Set Is the Gold Standard of Airport Fashion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We used to think you could just wear whatever to the airport, but after gaining more experience traveling, we’ve changed our minds. When we’re going on a trip, we think our outfit through. It’s not only about strategically planning what we’re stuffing into our suitcase, but what we’re putting on the day of our departure!

We need something soft and cozy for long security lines, waits at the gate (and potential delays) and for the often very chilly airplane itself. Those paper-thin blankets aren’t going to cut it! But we want something cute too. You never know when you’re going to catch the eye of your future spouse from across the terminal. Kidding! (Okay, not really kidding!)

Get the PRETTYGARDEN 2 Piece Sweatsuit starting at just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

There are your typical sweatsuits…and then there’s this set. Right from the get-go, you can see the difference! This two-piece set is wildly cute – certainly cute enough for any rom-com-like airport/airplane scenarios, or even just for your daily life. Wear it to spend the day at a coffee shop, to the movies or to the mall. It’s obviously great for working from home too!

This set is made from a super soft and very stretchy ribbed fabric. It’s warm, but it’s on the thinner side so you can wear it throughout the seasons — especially on a plane!

This set consists of a pullover top and jogger-style bottoms. The top has a crew neckline and long batwing sleeves, offering up a roomy fit, while the pants have an elasticized waistband and cropped, tapered ankles. They have side pockets too! Together, these two pieces create a killer combo.

As you can see, this set even comes in more than one color. It’s way more than two though! It actually comes in nearly 15 shades! Match up with your luggage or pick a set that coordinates best with your favorite shoes or purse. Any shade would look great with white sneakers and a beanie, or you could wear them with slip-on flats or sandals you can take off easily at the airport!

