Shop Target’s Latest Interior Design Collection With Studio McGee

If you’ve watched the Netflix series Dream Home Makeover or read the New York Times bestselling book Make Life Beautiful, then you’re familiar with design duo Syd and Shae McGee. With 3.3 million followers on Instagram, Studio McGee has shaken up the interior design industry with its neutral color palette and classic-meets-cozy decor.

The real-life couple has teamed up with Target on a new Threshold line of foundational staples for your home. From furniture to fine art, this collab seems like it’s straight out of West Elm or Restoration Hardware — but for a fraction of the cost. This collection is sure to sell out quickly, so shop some of our favorite pieces below before it’s too late!

This Knit Throw Blanket

Stay cozy all year long with this basket weave knit blanket. Available in mahogany, cognac, cream and green, this throw is perfect for the back of your couch or the foot of your bed.

Get the Basket Weave Knit Throw Blanket — Threshold designed with Studio McGee for just $35 at Target!

This Boucle Accent Chair

Boucle is the material of the moment! Stay on trend with this upholstered accent chair, which also comes in velvet.

Get the Pacific Palisades Fully Upholstered Accent Chair — Threshold™ designed with Studio McGeefor just $350 at Target!

This Wooden Arch Mirror

Take your #OOTD pics in this full-length wooden arch mirror. It’s an elegant essential that will make any room look larger.

Get the 32″ x 72″ Wooden Arch Mirror Brown — Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee for just $230 at Target!

This Woven Console

We’ve been searching for the perfect credenza, and we just found it! This woven door console looks so much more expensive than it is.

Get the Palmdale Woven Door Console – Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee for just $375 at Target!

This Cream-Colored Office Chair

Elevate your at-home office with this cream-colored rolling chair with a rounded back and curved arms. Bonus: you can use this portable chair as extra seating when guests are over.

Get the Santa Monica Rounded Back Upholstered Office Chair Cream — Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee for just $330 at Target!

This Three-Shelf Bookcase

Keep your books and belongings organized with this chic three-shelf bookcase. Part table and part bookshelf, this open construction look is versatile and stylish.

Get the 32″ Portola Hills 3 Shelf Horizontal Bookcase – Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee for just $300 at Target!

