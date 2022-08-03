Bye Bye, Cheese Color! This Hair Mask Can Remove Brassy Tones

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our hair always looks incredible after receiving a full color treatment at the salon, but eventually, the shade does start to fade. The best way to help your locks maintain their sparkle is with the right upkeep at home. This way, you can wait a bit longer before booking your next appointment — which can help your hair look healthier in the long run!

If you get your hair highlighted, you’re probably familiar with the brassy and orange-looking tones that can start to rear their head after a few days. Toning products are the key to helping your hair maintain its glow, and there’s a certain mask we have on our radar that may be able to get the job done!

Get the Toning Blue Mask for $28 at Suntouched!

Suntouched’s Toning Blue Mask is a highly pigmented hair treatment that helps to tone down orange and brass tones in hair that’s been lightened, plus nourish and moisturize your locks at the same time. Bleaching is harsh on your strands and can make them dry out, resulting in a frizzy appearance. That’s why it’s important to use masks like this one to help keep your color looking bright and replenish it with the necessary moisture!

This mask is actually designed for darker hair, ranging from black to a medium brown. You can check the chart to see if you fall into one of the groups this treatment is best suited for. Blue helps counteract orange, which is an undertone that often occurs when brunettes get highlights. The blue pigment in the mask helps balance that out and leaves your highlights looking refreshed!

Get the Toning Blue Mask for $28 at Suntouched!

You can use this mask after shampooing your hair or whenever you feel like you need to touch up your color. Apply a generous amount from root to ends on wet hair, and let it sit for at least five minutes. Then, simply rinse it off and style as usual! You can do this once a week, but there’s nothing wrong if you want to up the frequency. This mask works for all hair types — just as long as you have darker hair which has been lightened. Even if you don’t have highlights and just want to use this to give your hair a cooler tone, you’re welcome to give this treatment a try. We all have a different hair journey, and this product may be key to elevating your next chapter!

See it: Get the Toning Blue Mask for $28 at Suntouched!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.