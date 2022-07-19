Buying ASAP! Shop These Limited-Edition Tory Burch Sandals Before It’s Too Late

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Designer brands often boast a signature piece. For Diane von Furstenberg, it’s the wrap dress. For Burberry, it’s a trench coat. For Hermes, it’s silk scarves. And for Tory Burch? It’s the Miller Soft Sandals.

These iconic shoes scream Tory to a T — literally! Each pair of slip-on sandals is adorned with the signature “double T” logo. And just in time for summer, the beloved brand has released an exclusive collection of Miller Soft Sandals re-issued in colorblock and graphic basketweave patterns. You can only score these chic styles for a limited time, so make sure to shop now before it’s too late!

This Miller Soft Sandal, Leather

We’re green with envy over these green-sole sandals! The yellow “double T” is sunny for summer, perfect for vacation or a pool day. This style is slightly wider than Tory Burch’s original Miller Sandals for added comfort and a more flexible fit. Look on the bright side with these chic leather sandals!

Get the Miller Soft Sandal, Leather for $198 at Tory Burch!

This Enamel Miller Soft Sandal — Multi/Natural Vachetta

A new twist on a classic shoe, inspired by beach umbrellas! Made with vegetable-tanned leather straps and rainbow enamel hardware, this Miller sandal is a neutral staple with a pop of color. In other words, these shoes go with everything! Comfort is key with these sandals, thanks to the new soft memory foam sole and extra padded footbed.

Get the Enamel Miller Soft Sandal — Multi/Natural Vachetta for $258 at Tory Burch!

This Enamel Miller Soft Sandal — Multi/Basketweave

With a geometric rattan sole reminiscent of vintage lawn chairs, these basketweave print sandals are a shoe-in for summer. This popular Tory Burch design now features a refined aesthetic with clean lines and a seamless insole, set with the signature enamel overlay on top. Expertly crafted with full-grain leather, these colorful sandals were meant for some fun in the sun.

Get the Enamel Miller Soft Sandal — Multi/Basketweave for $258 at Tory Burch!

