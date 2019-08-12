We Want to Spend All Weekend in These Comfy Joggers From Victoria’s Secret





We love comfortable clothing! Actually, we don’t just love it; we love to live in it, too. Why wouldn’t we? Whether we’re looking to unwind after a long, stressful day or relax after one too many desserts at dinner, we’re always reaching for a sweatshirt or a pair of sweatpants to slip into.

Comfy clothes aren’t just comfortable, they’re comforting. We’re ready to wrap any of those two-sizes-too-big items around ourselves whenever given the chance. Of course, most of us reserve those opportunities exclusively for the weekend, but who’s to say we have to restrict them to that? Not Us! The right piece can actually work both on the couch or out in the world…like this one.

See it: Grab a pair of the VS Pink Classic Jogger for $47, available exclusively online at Victoria Secret!

We love loungewear items that run a little oversized. But to be clear, when we’re dealing with a pair of sweatpants, we want them loose, but not too loose. They should shape our legs, but not bag out at the knees or rear. In other words, they should conform to our body, without looking sloppy. We found just the pair!

The VS Pink Classic Jogger is the perfect pant to slip into.

According to so many reviewers, it’s great for anyone who’s looking for a pant that’s form-fitting without being clingy. It comes in a universally-flattering black shade, complete with a contrasting “PINK” logo on the leg.

This pant has the power to be dressed up or down, and what’s better than that? Remember when we said we wanted a piece that can be worn in and out of the house? Now we can have one! This is the perfect pant to rock all day, every day.

But why? According to so many reviewers, it’s the one pair we will never want to take off! The super-soft fleece material was a fan-favorite, with nearly every reviewer raving about just how plush and soft it feels!

One reviewer said the fabric was so high quality, calling these pants “one of the best joggers” they’ve ever owned. Another claims they’re “super softy and comfy.” Everyone is in total agreement over how easy this piece is to wear.

It can easily pair with any T-shirt, sneakers and moto jacket when we’re looking to check off those to-do lists we’ve been avoiding! It can just as easily be worn to any family holiday function! Add a chunky cable knit sweater and little black bootie to elevate the entire look.

We’re already swooning over the elasticized waist. It’ll make reaching for one more slice, or one more serving, feel that much sweeter! This jogger is so perfect, it will remain flattering and fitted throughout the entire day and even into the night!

