Rock This Breezy Crochet Top on Ultra-Hot Summer Days

The excitement for the summer we’ve been feeling over the past couple of weeks is finally coming to fruition — but every season has its downsides. We would be lying if we said we were pumped for everything the summer has to offer, one of them being the especially brutal temperatures.

When it’s scorching out, all we want to wear is a bathing suit — which may not exactly be the most socially acceptable ensemble. That’s why we need a crochet top like this one from wonuu in our closet ASAP! It’s surely going to come in handy when we want to stay cool and beat the heat as June approaches.

This knit top is made in a crochet style which immediately signals it’s going to feel like a breeze to wear. The stitching leaves larger holes in the material, allowing for more air to flow through — almost like mesh, but made from a thicker yarn. Crochet pieces like this also have lovely intricate designs that we simply adore. You can appreciate the pattern when you rock this top due to its see-through nature. But before you start worrying about revealing too much while wearing this top, the cups are lined with an extra layer of thin fabric to keep what you want to have covered-up under wraps.

That said, the rest of this top is super straightforward. The two triangular pieces have long straps that tie at the neck as a halter, and the sides have thicker straps which get thinner and tie in the back as well. This leaves you with a totally backless look that essentially feels like you’re wearing a bikini top! We couldn’t think of anything better to reach for on a sweltering day.

The only potential downside we’ve noticed about this top that is does only come in one size. The good news? Crochet is inherently stretchy, so it can still accommodate a range of different bust sizes. Shoppers with both larger and smaller cups claim they were able to adjust the top to fit them perfectly! When you team this top with a great high-waisted skirt or denim cutoffs, you’ll be ready to brave even the hottest of days.

