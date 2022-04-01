This Skirt Is What Y2K Fashion Should Look Like in 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The return of Y2K fashion has been polarizing. When some shoppers heard it was coming back, they started to head for the hills. Anything but the ultra-low-rise jeans, the skinny eyebrows and the ugly trucker hats! But the truth is, 2022 is doing things a little differently.

We’re still leaving the parts of Y2K fashion we want to forget in the past. We’re just bringing back some of the things we missed – and making them even better for the modern day. When we picture Y2K fashion these days, we’re thinking more about pieces like this adorable skirt!

Get the LYANER Casual Floral Print Satin High Waist Mini Skirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This beauty is an A-line mini skirt, so it’s not super tight but not long enough to be super flowy either. It hits around upper to mid-thigh. It’s made of a silky satin fabric, so it has a nice sheen to it, and it has a zipper in the back to make putting it on and taking it off easier. We all know satin is beautiful, but it isn’t necessarily stretchy!

This skirt has a high-rise silhouette, making it flattering and perfect for pairing with crop tops and knotted tees or tanks. All of these details already give it a Y2K/’90s vibe, but the prints really solidify the look. There are a total of 15 colorways and patterns!

This skirt comes in multiple colors and styles of daisy-like, retro florals. Grab the pink and red or perhaps the multicolor flowers on white! You could instead go for one of the cow prints as well, or opt for one of the many solid shades available to keep things simple, maybe to go with a busier top.

Perfect your look with a pair of flatform sandals and any crop top! You could also layer an oversized button-up or flannel on top and switch to combat boots, or you could go dressier by tucking in a pretty blouse and slipping into a pair of heels. Every outfit will just be stunning!

