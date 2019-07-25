These Yoga Pants Have 3,000 Reviews and, More Importantly, Pockets!





There are so many things we love about yoga pants and leggings. The stretchiness, the comfortable fabric, the flattering fit and the lack of zippers, buttons and hooks, for starters. What we don’t love is the lack of something else: pockets!

That’s why we screamed when we found the Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket Tight In Powervita on sale. It has everything we love about leggings. Everything! It’s no wonder it’s accumulated over 3,000 reviews and an almost impossibly high rating. With so many colors to choose from and sizes available in regular, petite, tall and plus, we’re about to throw a leggings party and everyone’s invited! The dress code is these leggings, duh!

See it: Get the Salutation Stash Pocket Tight In Powervita (originally $89) now starting at just $25 at Athleta!

Shoppers say these “squat-proof” leggings are exactly what they’d expect to see if “SPANX and sweatpants had a beautiful baby.” They can’t get over the “feather-like weight,” the “super flattering” fit and, as a yoga instructor commented, the “royal quality!” One shopper said these leggings are “basically made out of angel hugs and panda tears” and that makes perfect sense to Us! Everyone is, of course, also obsessed with the pockets, loving how they fit even their newest generation cell phones. Others say they use them for things like dog treats, as well!

About those pockets! Their bonded edges are so well integrated into the design that we might not even notice them at first. They sit flush against our thigh so they never get in the way of the second-skin-like quality of the fabric of these leggings. And guess what? That’s not even all of the storage. We can also tuck a key inside of the waistband to keep it safe and hidden away!

This wide waistband hits just below the navel for a high-rise fit and is made of three “unpinchable” layers, keeping them from rolling or falling down. On the inside is also a mesh lining that supports our shape! The entire legging is supportive in that way, with light compression to flatter and keep our muscles active. The buttery-soft Powervita fabric claims to offer a “lighter than light, hugged-in feel” that will never be too tight!

This fabric has flatlock seams and a four-way stretch to help us through any yoga move without chafing us or acting as a hindrance. It’s also moisture-wicking and breathable, literally sucking the sweat away from our body so it can evaporate faster and we can leave the gym dry. Another incredible thing about this fabric is its ultraviolet protection factor, also known as UPF. These leggings are rated UPF 50+, which is an “excellent” score, so we can assure that our skin will be safe during outdoor workouts or light strolls!

These yoga tights have multiple colors that are online exclusives, so make sure not to miss out by looking elsewhere. They’re going to become a quick wardrobe essential, not only for sunrise yoga or barre classes, but for days when we just want to relax with our favorite hoodie, a mug full of hot chocolate and a completely empty schedule, unless you count the seven hours we have blocked off for a Netflix binge, of course!

