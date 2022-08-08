This Bikini Is More Flattering Than Most One-Piece Swimsuits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimwear struggles! When we’re feeling self-conscious or not at 100%, we tend to reach for clothing — especially swimwear — that covers us up. It’s why we’ve steered away from bikinis in the past, stocking our closet and carry-ons with one-piece bathing suits instead.

Do we love our one-pieces? Absolutely. But the truth is, there are some bikinis out there that are going to flatter us just as well — if not even better. While some one-pieces do nothing to actually define or accentuate your figure, this popular ZAFUL bikini on Amazon is an incredible confidence-booster!

Get the ZAFUL Strapless 2-Piece Bandeau Bikini Set (originally $50) for up to 80% off at Amazon!

This bikini caught our attention as we were scrolling through Amazon, looking for swimsuits that might catch our eye. Plenty of shoppers clearly had the same experience, falling for this two-piece set at first sight and detailing their love in the reviews. And what a time to find it! Many colors and sizes are on sale, with markdowns currently shooting up to as high as 80% off!

If you’re put off by the bandeau top here, let Us alleviate your worries. This isn’t the shapeless, always-rolling-down bandeau top you’re used to. This one is structured with supporting wiring inside, and it has removable cups you can keep in or take out depending on your preference!

The bottoms are just as impressive. They’re high-rise for a waist-defining fit, and they’re cheeky, so they show skin in the right places but provide ample coverage elsewhere. Sick of string bikinis and high-cut legs? You’ll love this bikini!

This bikini is also a major winner because of its color options. There are 14 different sets available, featuring solids like black, red, blue and neon green, as well as a leopard print and two marble prints. You can also shop some tops and bottoms separately on the same page, in case you want to mix and match or only grab one!

Shoppers say this is the kind of swimwear that’s transformed the way they feel about their body — even encouraging them to snap a selfie in it for Instagram. We all know that’s true power! And finding such a fabulous bikini for an actually affordable price? On Prime? It truly makes our heart sing. BRB, time to do some serious shopping!

