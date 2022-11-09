15 Zara-Style Fashion Steals No One Will Ever Know You Found at Kohl’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re like Us, then your social media feed is filled with Zara outfits. We get it! The retailer always delivers the latest trends at a pretty accessible price point. But here’s the thing — we don’t want to wear the same exact clothing as everyone else. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?

You can still achieve that cool-girl aesthetic outside of Zara. We’ll let you in on a little secret: Kohl’s is our hidden gem source for the cutest styles of the season! These affordable fashion finds give you the high-end look at a low cost.

No one will ever believe you bought these statement pieces from Kohl’s. In fact, most of these selections come from brands launched by two of our favorite stars, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Conrad. A-list designs and A+ deals.

Keep scrolling to shop these Zara-style steals that you need in your winter wardrobe!

Women’s Nine West Boucle Coat

Boucle all the way! Made from one of our fave fabrics, this cozy coat looks so much more expensive than it is.

Was $98 On Sale: $50 You Save 49% See It!

Women’s Draper James RSVP Classic Tapered Skinny Jeans

Leave it to Reese Witherspoon to design a pair of skinny jeans that are just as comfy as they are flattering. “These are the most comfortable and well-fitting jeans EVER!” one reviewer raved. “I love where the waist sits, they have a perfect amount of stretch for my curves, and hold their shape!”

Was $68 On Sale: $34 You Save 50% See It!

Women’s Draper James RSVP Long Sleeve Button Front Tiered Dress

Searching for a dress for Thanksgiving dinner that won’t feel too tight after your turkey feast? We’re very thankful for this long-sleeve tiered dress. Plaid perfection!

Was $78 On Sale: $47 You Save 40% See It!

Women’s Nine West Faux-Leather Moto Jacket

A faux-leather jacket is a wardrobe staple! Add some edge to your outerwear collection with this stylish moto jacket.

Was $78 On Sale: $33 You Save 58% See It!

LC Lauren Conrad Scone Heeled Women’s Tall Boots

Strut your stuff in these faux-suede shoes! These tall heeled boots will give you a luxe lift. Team these boots with a sweater dress for date night or a flowy frock for daytime.

Was $80 On Sale: $34 You Save 58% See It!

Women’s LC Lauren Conrad Cable-Knit Mockneck Sweater

We honestly can’t believe this gorgeous mockneck sweater is only $17! The ombre color palette is perfect for fall.

Was $50 On Sale: $17 You Save 66% See It!

Women’s LC Lauren Conrad Fitted Blazer

This fitted blazer means business! Take this structured layering piece from the office to happy hour.

Was $64 On Sale: $51 You Save 20% See It!

LC Lauren Conrad Kate Flap Backpack

Business in the front, party in the back! This green flap backpack is functional and fashionable.

Was $69 On Sale: $44 You Save 36% See It!

Women’s Nine West Double-Breasted Faux-Wool Coat

Mad for plaid! Made with faux wool, this elegant double-breasted will keep you warm all winter.

Was $160 On Sale: $68 You Save 58% See It!

LC Lauren Conrad Blair Crossbody Bag

Boho-chic vibes! An everyday essential, this crossbody bag features rose-gold hardware and removable tassels.

Was $59 On Sale: $38 You Save 36% See It!

Women’s LC Lauren Conrad Cable-Knit Ruffle Sweater

We’re fond of this feminine ruffle pullover. With a cable-knit design, this pullover feels like a modern twist on your old favorite sweater.

$54.00 See It!

Women’s LC Lauren Conrad Cropped Faux-Fur Jacket

Bear hug! This faux-fur teddy coat will keep you toasty while turning heads.

Was $88 On Sale: $56 You Save 36% See It!

Juniors’ SO Polo Pullover Sweater

This preppy polo style is totally on trend. Available in 10 different colors, this V-neck ribbed knit is a standout sweater.

Was $36 On Sale: $21 You Save 42% See It!

Women’s Nine West Patterned Crewneck Sweater

Play around with print with this fun Nine West crewneck that comes in nine different patterns. These colors will brighten your day when it’s cold and grey!

Was $50 On Sale: $21 You Save 58% See It!

Women’s Draper James RSVP Button Shoulder Sweater

Earn your stripes with this striped sweater from Draper James RSVP! Striped sweaters are selling out fast at Zara, so snag this crewneck before it’s too late.

Was $68 On Sale: $34 You Save 50% See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

