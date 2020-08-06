Jessica Simpson Ditches Her Extensions — See the New Look She ‘Loves’

Look out! Jessica Simpson is rocking a fresh glam-free look and we’re obsessed.

On Wednesday, August 5, the 40-year-old beauty took to Instagram to show off her shorter blonde locks sans the usual extensions. “This is blurry, but good Lord I love to be extension free,” she wrote alongside the beautiful selfie. With her flawlessly radiant complexion, the actress looks naturally gorgeous! And we aren’t the only ones that think so.

Odette Annable commented on the post writing that she looks, “glowy,” while Olivia Palermo wrote, “Hair looks amazing!!! Fresh.” Her sister Ashlee Simpson agrees. “So FRESH” she commented.

Also chiming in were celeb hairstylists, such as Nikki Lee. “You look gorgeous,” she wrote.

“Love it!!” fellow stylist Rita Hazan commented. “Yayy give your hair a break. Bonus, your hair looks great without!! Natural beauty.”

Lots of celebs have been removing their extensions considering they’re spending most of their time at home in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, back in March Wells Adams played hairstylist and took out fiancé Sarah Hyland’s pieces— with a little help. The duo FaceTimed her usual stylist, Lee, and she walked them through the process.

However, when speaking with celeb hairstylist Priscilla Valles back in April, she warned Us that not all extensions should be taken out at home. “If they are tape-in extensions, it can be done from home. If they are in keratin or individual extension methods or sew-ins, I would wait it out because they can be a lot more complicated to remove and you don’t want to cause damage.”

It’s unclear if Simpson removed her extensions herself or if she got professional help now that salons are slowly opening back up. All we know is the au naturel look totally works for her!

