Luckily for Us, the designer’s pieces are made for the everyday girl too, with prices ranging from $25 to $695.

“It used to be that for a black-tie event we would only think to wear fine jewelry, but now — and this is one of my favorite evolutions in fashion — we see huge stars wearing Melinda Maria on the red carpet with fashion jewelry that looks just as amazing, but is also attainable,” Spigel told Stylish on Thursday, December 5 while celebrating the launch of her Icons collection at Nordstrom Century City.

The reason why her customers love to mix and match? “I think Melinda Maria jewelry has a Converse and couture type of feeling,” she dished. “Our customer is someone who would would wear cool sneakers with a structured suit paired with one layered ear and something simple on the other side.”

An A-lister who recently nailed this cool-girl vibe: “Scarlett Johansson wore our Barrie studs for $78 with a dress that is probably around $8,000 and they were such a dramatic addition to her look,” she explained.

To ensure that her accessories stand out in her own ensembles as well, Spigel admits that she actually plans her wardrobe choices around her jewelry, even though the reverse is more common.

“I know most people pick the outfit first, but jewelry is just as important an expression as the clothes. Jewelry can make you feel glamorous, sexy, edgy, pretty, playful or beautiful. There are so many looks and feelings that can be expressed through jewelry,” she said.

Some key items the designer always has on deck: “A great pair of hoops, an ear cuff for a bit of edge, huggies and a statement earring.

For necklaces, you should have a good coin pendant, a tennis necklace and a sentimental piece, such as the letters of your kid’s names or something engraved,” she revealed.

As far as jewelry trends to follow, Spigel doesn’t think there are any rules when it comes to piling on your baubles, but does believe you should invest in great earrings this season because the ear party craze is here to stay.

“I think the decorated ear is everything right now and that it will continue in 2020. We are launching a fine jewelry line with interchangeable charms, huggies and studs and it is going to be such a cool way to customize your ears and do an asymmetrical look,” she spilled.