North West and Penelope Disick gave fans a blast from the past with their Halloween costumes.

North, 10, — who is the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — and Penelope, 11 — whose parents are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick — could be seen dancing in Cheetah Girls costumes on Tuesday, October 31.

In a TiKTok video shared on Kim and North’s account, the cousins posed with their friends while representing the 2003 movie, which starred Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan.

North dressed in Gabriella’s signature pink tracksuit, featuring a cheetah print jacket, a magenta zip-up, matching yoga pants and a headband. (Gabrielle is portrayed with Raven.)

Penelope, for her part, donned a neon yellow set featuring an orange shirt and headband, which was worn by Sabrina Bryan’s character, Dorinda.

More friends dressed in the Cheetah Girls’ other colors, including purple and blue versions of their outfits.

This isn’t the first costume North has donned. Earlier on Tuesday, Kim, 42, showed off a Clueless inspired outfit that the duo sported for the spooky holiday. Kardashian rocked Cher’s iconic yellow plaid blazer and miniskirt while North wore Dionne’s black and white ensemble.

Kim further embodies Alicia Silverstone’s character by wearing a blonde wig that was styled by Davontae’ Washington.

Washington told Us Weekly in a statement, “We decided to duplicate that exact same hairstyle Cher had in the movie. She had lots of layers and movement. She had your iconic Beverly Hills dirty, blonde blowout and we wanted to pay homage to that.”

He continued: “To prep the wig, I drenched it with water and followed with milk_shake’s glistening serum. I blow dried it to get the wig as silky as possible for movement. Once the wig was fully dried, I started giving the wig some layers for movement, because Cher had layered hair … In the movie, she would play with her hair and redirect it all the time …. We wanted to duplicate and channel that exact feel.”

North, meanwhile, perfectly portrayed Stacey Dash’s Dionne by wearing her statement hat featuring a white cap, black rim and a red rose on the center.

The mother-daughter-duo sassily rolled their eyes just like the characters and posed in a white jeep that Cher famously drove.

Halloween isn’t the only reason why North made headlines on Tuesday. In a cover story for i-D’s The New Wave Issue, she opened up about her love for fashion and named herself as her own style icon.

She also shared that the “best” thing in her closet is a jacket from Michael Jackson’s archive. North also gushed that she wishes she had items from “My mom’s clothes and my dad’s clothes.”