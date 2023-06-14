Stassi Schroeder confessed that her national “Outfit of the Day” holiday cost her $40,000.

“I bought a national holiday, what a waste of money. Honestly, that’s so cringe,” the former Vanderpump Rules star, 34, revealed during the Wednesday, June 14, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

In 2018, Schroeder decided to create the holiday based on her popular #OOTD posts on social media. The idea was inspired based on her daily routine where she would show off her look and would encourage her followers to do the same. According to the Bravo alum, she explained that she had to purchase the date — which was June 30 — because “you don’t just get to own holidays for free.”

“I think it was like $40,000,” she confessed. “No, it is so embarrassing, and you guys, I would not do it again. I would never just throw away that money to have a holiday.”

At the time of the hefty purchase, Schroeder believed she was making a good investment for her career.

“I was just in business mode, my book was coming out,” she said during the Wednesday appearance. “I’m like, ‘I think that this is good branding so it’s like I’m putting money into my career.’ That’s how I felt.”

However, the Next Level Basic author learned one year after buying the holiday that she would have to pay that amount again to retain ownership.

“You own it for a year, and I didn’t know that. And so the next year came around and they were like you gotta pay for it again and I think it was just the same amount of money,” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘You’re out of your f—ing mind, this is a lifetime commitment. You think I’m gonna spend this every year?’ So now technically on the list, if you were to search it, my name isn’t up there anymore.”

After the hard lesson, Schroeder expressed her remorse for the business decision. She admitted she didn’t care if people came for her because she “deserves” it and had a lot of respect for those who “came up” with the idea of buying a national holiday.

While the New Orleans native idea for her own holiday didn’t pan out, she has flourished in her personal life. Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, are expecting their second child. (The couple, who tied the knot in 2020 and 2022, share 2-year-old daughter Hartford.)

On Monday, June 12, the former reality star posed nude for her maternity shoot ahead of baby No. 2’s arrival. “Manifesting a well-adjusted mama’s boy,” she captioned the series of photos via Instagram.