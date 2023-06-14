True confessions! Pregnant Stassi Schroeder admitted that she’s interested in trying Ozempic after she welcomes baby No. 2.

“I really wanna try it when I give birth,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, said during a Wednesday, June 14, interview on Alex Cooper‘s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “The amount of times I’ve researched this … like, I mean, I think it’s safe and healthy.

With a laugh, Schroeder jokingly added: “Like, I think it’s good for you. It’s like taking vitamins!”

The former Bravo personality went on to quip that she doubts people who claim they don’t wonder about what kind of effect Ozempic would have on them. “Anyone who hears about Ozempic has to f–king be curious,” the Next Level Basic author said. “You are a liar if you tell me that you have not thought about it.”

Ozempic is the brand name of an injectable semaglutide medication designed to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar. In recent months, it has become popular for its off-label usage as a weight loss drug. As Dr. Thomas Su exclusively told Us Weekly in March, however, it is not approved for “casual weight loss.”

Many celebrities have spoken out Ozempic and similar drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro, with some — including Dolores Catania and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi — admitting that they take them. Stars including Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais, meanwhile, have denied using the medication.

Schroeder, for her part, just wants people to be honest about whether they’re using the drugs. “I would like to think that I would be somebody that promotes it and talks about it because, again, I love when other people are transparent and honest, so I wanna be that for other people,” she told Cooper, 28. “But God, people are really hard on things like that. Do I feel like going through all of the hate that I’m gonna get if I’m honest about it?”

The Off With My Head author explained that she’s hoping to find an easier method for dropping baby weight after she gives birth in September compared to how she shed pounds when she welcomed her first child in January 2021. The Louisiana native shares daughter Hartford, 2, with husband Beau Clark. In March, Schroeder announced that she and Clark, 43, are expecting their second child, a baby boy.

“My first pregnancy, I ate bone broth for dinner for six f–king months after I gave birth and I kinda don’t feel like doing that again,” the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host said on Wednesday. “I don’t want to.”

In February 2021, Schroeder confessed that she “thought it would be way easier to bounce back” after giving birth to Hartford. “1st postpartum OOTD- I don’t know who needs to hear this but it’s been 7 weeks since I gave birth and my maternity jeans are still the only ones that fit me,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a mirror selfie. “I’m also wearing spanx to hold in what looks like a 4 month pregnant belly.”

She continued: “Everyday I wake up like a kid on Christmas morning hoping that when I look in the mirror, I’m going to see my pre-pregnant body once again and that obvs never happens. But also how f–ked up is it that I’m so obsessed with bouncing back when my body has just made, housed and delivered a baby?”