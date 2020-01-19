SAG Awards SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: Celebs in Dresses and Gowns By Emily Rekstis January 19, 2020 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 85 41 / 85 Sarah Hyland In a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini floral minidress with an extra long train and plunging neckline. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News