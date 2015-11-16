Editor's Picks

Alan Thicke’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Alex Trebek's Tribute to 'Jeopardy!' Champ Who Died

Couple Mistakenly Receive Heartbreaking Letters to Santa: Read Them

Janice Dickinson Slams Kim K., Kendall: 'They're Not Models'

Celine Dion Declines Trump’s Invite to Perform at Inauguration: Report

Is Blac Chyna Invited to The Kardashians' Christmas Party?

​Bachelor Nick V. Responds to Jennifer Aniston Picking His Final Four

Find Out Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Baby Girl’s Name

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

More Babies Pls, Thx

Hot Pics

More Babies Pls, Thx

Ryan Reynolds — he and wife Blake Lively made our month when he introduced his daughters at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last week — spoke at a special Contenders screening of Deadpool at MOMA in NYC December 19.

Credit: Lars Niki/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art, Department of Film
Back to Beginning
Ryan Reynolds