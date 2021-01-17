Crystal Hefner

The Girls Next Door alum revealed in January 2021 that she nearly died after undergoing a fat transfer procedure in October 2020. “I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling OK,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing a pic of herself wrapped in bandages. “I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016. I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it.”