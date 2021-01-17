Tiffany Hendra

The Real Housewives of Dallas alum revealed on January 15 that she underwent Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer from her upper arm. “CATCH IT EARLY!! It’s official — I’m in the Melanoma Warrior Tribe,” she captioned five photos on Instagram that showed the dark mole and the large scar on her arm after it was removed. “It’s been a whirlwind week and must share this journey to encourage everyone to be in tune with your body and do regular at-home body scans as well as yearly scans with your doc.”

“I’ve always had a normal looking flat freckle on my upper arm and it popped up like a pimple around October,” wrote Hendra, who appeared on season 1 of RHOD. “I kept an eye on it and mid-December it grew with a vengeance. In June, I had a full body scan and another random mole removed that grew crazy fast so checking my moles was on my radar. Thank God!”

She added that the pathology showed that she was “all clear” and her next step is having her lymph nodes checked.

“This wound is no joke w/ multiple layers of stitches (hurts like a mutha), but I’m so blessed to have a really sexy male nurse taking good care of me @AaronHendra,” she concluded. “PLEASE do not ignore your body. If you have a pimple that won’t go away or mole that is changing — GO GET IT CHECKED!!”