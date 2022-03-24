The sweetest siblings! Christina Haack shares sons Brayden and Hudson with ex-husbands Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, respectively — and the brothers have the best bond.

“These two,” the Christina on the Coast star, 38, captioned a Thursday, March 24, Instagram photo of the little ones hugging. “I am so impressed with what an amazing big brother Brayden has become. I’m not just saying it, I really am. He asked to share a room with Hudson and they have been loving bunk bed life.”

The Flip or Flop alum, who also shares daughter Taylor, 11, with El Moussa, 40, went on to write that while “life post-divorce can be very complicated,” her love for her children and “their love for each other never is.”

Haack welcomed her eldest two children with the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star ahead of their 2016 split, going on to wed Anstead, 42, in December 2018. Nine months after the duo welcomed Hudson, now 2, in September 2019, their divorce was finalized.

The California native has since moved on with realtor Joshua Hall, while the Wheeler Dealers host is dating actress Renée Zellweger. El Moussa, for his part, married Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young in October 2021.

When it comes to coparenting, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021 that Haack and the England native “put Hudson first.” The insider explained, “He’s still young so they just want to make sure he has as normal of an upbringing as possible. [They] continue to coparent well … [and have] put any tension that’s between them to the side.”

As for Young, the 34-year-old real estate agent “communicate[s] daily” with her husband’s ex-wife, exclusively telling Us in April 2021 that she and Haack “coparent very well together.”

The former Playboy model explained at the time: “[Brayden and Taylor] the most important thing in the world to all of us. So, as long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy.”

Five months later, Young explained to Us that she and El Moussa are “not super involved with what happens over at” Haack’s house.

“We just focus on the kids at ours,” the Netflix personality said in the August 2021 interview. “We really focus on the kids’ happiness [and] health at our house.”

Young has been vocal about wanting kids of her own, recently documenting her egg freezing journey. “It’s just all about the right timing,” the Oppenheim Group employee told her Instagram followers earlier this month. “I’m a little nervous. Even though I’m helping raise two kids and I adore them more than anything, it’s nerve-racking carrying your own.”

