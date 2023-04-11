Ready for takeoff! Kylie Jenner enjoyed some quality time with her little ones while en route to their travel destination.

“Adventures with my angels,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 10, alongside several Polaroids of herself, daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months, on an airplane.

In several of the snaps, Jenner is snuggling her kids while they are relaxing in a white lounge chair. The Kardashians star also took some photos of the siblings sharing a chair as they kept themselves busy during the flight.

One day earlier, Jenner and her family celebrated Easter.

“Happy Easter,” she captioned a snap on Sunday, April 9, holding a basket of plastic eggs before setting up her family’s annual hunt. She also showed off the giant Easter baskets, which were filled with an array of toys and candy, for her two kiddos — whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Jenner and the “Sicko Mode” rapper dated off and on since they were first romantically linked in 2017. The pair became parents for the first time when they welcomed Stormi in February 2018. They later welcomed Aire in February 2022. In between the four-year span of their children’s births, Jenner and Scott have split several times. Us Weekly confirmed in January that the reality star and Scott had called it quits again after spending the holidays apart.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source exclusively told Us about the duo’s most recent split. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Earlier this month, rumors swirled of a potential reconciliation between Jenner and the “Highest in the Room” performer after Scott called his former flame “a beauty” on a post from her behind-the-scenes moments from her beauty brand photo shoot.

Another insider told Us at the time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum thought her ex’s sentiment was “sweet” — but the parents were focusing on prioritizing their friendship so they could continue to amicably coparent their children.

“Even though they’re not together, they have an amazing bond and are still best friends. They have an open line of communication and a remarkable coparenting relationship,” the source shared in April. “They’ve always made sure their kids know that they’re both there for them at all times and that will never change. Everybody knows that Kylie and Travis have had their ups and downs over the years, but they have deep respect and admiration for each other no matter what.”