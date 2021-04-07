Lala Kent Feels ‘Changed as a Woman’ After Welcoming Daughter Ocean

Mama Lala! Lala Kent feels like her life has taken on new meaning since she gave birth to daughter Ocean, a source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly.

“She feels a new spiritual connection to her daughter and herself,” the insider said on Tuesday, April 6. “She feels changed as a woman and isn’t attaching to any drama.”

The Vanderpump Rules star, 30, welcomed her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett on March 15.

According to the source, the Bravolebrity feels at peace with her little girl and has entered a “whole new level of happiness and contentment.”

Having a baby of her own has also made her feel connected to her father, who passed away in April 2018. The father-daughter duo were extremely close prior to his passing.

“[Lala] feels her Dad through Ocean,” the source said.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy in September 2020, the “Feeling You” singer and Emmett, 50, revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

“It was a bit of an adjustment,” the Give Them Lala Beauty owner told Us at the time. “And then, like, I saw my mom and I just bawled because I’m like, ‘I get to have that. I get a little mini Lala,’ which then started freaking me out.”

The reality TV star is also a stepmother to Randall’s daughters London, 10, and Rylee, 7, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

When his new baby’s gender was revealed, the filmmaker told Us that he feels comfortable surrounded by women.

“I feel like I’m really good with girls. And I feel like I’m old,” he explained. “If we had a boy, he would be Tarzan off the walls. And then this one would lose her mind when the Play-Doh was being thrown through the living room. Instead, now she’s going to get a little Lala and they can cuddle and watch movies and get their nails done.”

According to the source, Emmett loves seeing his fiancée as a mom. In May 2020, the producer gushed about his partner’s skills as a stepmother in an exclusive interview with Us.

“I said it the other day, almost with tears in my eyes … I said, ‘I’m so blessed,’” the Midnight in the Switchgrass director said at the time. “My kids love Lala, she loves them like her own. I’m so lucky. I take it for granted some days, because I’ll be at the office now working and I’ll say, ‘Oh s—t, I got to get home.’ And she’s like, ‘Babe, me and the girls are going swimming and after we’re cooking hot dogs, so just take your time.’ I just got lucky.”