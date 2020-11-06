Dropping hints? Scheana Shay revealed which of her Vanderpump Rules costars shared their well-wishes after she announced her pregnancy — and may have implied that some never reached out.

“Quite a few of them [did],” the California native, 35, said during the Friday, November 6, episode of her “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast. “Jax [Taylor] and Katie [Maloney] both commented on my Instagram Story, ‘Congrats.’ Tom [Sandoval] and Ariana [Madix], obviously, they already knew. James [Kennedy] and Raquel [Leviss]. … [Tom] Schwartz sent me a really sweet text in the morning too.”

The Bravo personality and boyfriend Brock Davies surprised their family and close friends with a gender reveal, where they celebrated with Kristen Doute, pregnant Brittany Cartwright, Max Boyens and more. As she detailed her friends’ shocked reactions, Shay failed to mention Stassi Schroeder or Lala Kent.

“Brittany was actually the first person out of the cast who got to find out because the second she texted me and was like, ‘OK, I know so and so just announced they’re pregnant but I have a secret and I need to tell you. I’m pregnant!'” Shay recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh!’ … It was just exciting to know that I’m a week and a half apart [in my pregnancy] from someone who I’m super close with.”

The “Good as Gold” singer confirmed via Instagram in October that she and Davies, 30, were expecting four months after suffering a “devastating” miscarriage. Shay is the fourth Vanderpump Rules star to announce a pregnancy this year. Us Weekly revealed in June that Schroeder, 32, is expecting her first child with husband Beau Clark. Three months later, Kent, 30, and Cartwright, 31, each announced their own pregnancies.

Weeks before confirming the news of her “rainbow baby,” Shay opened up about where she stands with Kent and Schroeder after years of ups and downs in their friendships.

“I unfollowed [Lala]. I never see a friendship with her again. And I am completely fine with that,” the SURver said on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast in October. “Because honestly, for the last three years, I felt myself forcing a friendship with her because every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but, it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her! And then she does it again. And I forgive her. And then she does it again.”

Shay also claimed that the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO wasn’t there for her while she was working through the trauma of her miscarriage. Though Schroeder did show her support, Shay isn’t interested in continuing a friendship with the Next Level Basic author.

“I unfollowed [Stassi] first. She returned the favor,” the “One More Time” singer said in October, detailing her falling out with the former Vanderpump Rules star. “I was like, ‘You know what Stassi, we’ve been surface level for years. I’m fine continuing that way. I wish you nothing but the best.’ And I just went and unfollowed her because you know what, I don’t follow people that I’m not friends with.”