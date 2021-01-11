Pregnant Scheana Shay Shares ‘Dope DM’ Days After Receiving ‘Worst’ Threat

On the bright side. Pregnant Scheana Shay received a kind message from a follower four days after screenshotting a shocking threat from an Instagram troll.

“Shoutout to a dope DM I got,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, wrote on her Sunday, January 10, Instagram Story.

The Bravo personality posted a message from a social media user in response to a troll calling Shay a “dirtbag.” The follower wrote, “F–K THIS GUY. I’M A HUGE FAN I EVEN NAMED MY DAUGHTER AFTER YOU. SCHEANA HEAVENLY ORTIZ-OLEA.”

The reality star previously opened up about finding the “worst” message “ever” in her inbox on Wednesday, January 6. “This is by far the worst one I’ve ever received,” the California native captioned an Instagram Story screenshot at the time. “And this bitch has a photo with a kid in her profile!!!! Wow!!!”

The message read, “Can I push hard on your baby. To kill it.”

Since sharing her pregnancy news in October 2020, the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” singer has already been mom-shamed multiple times. In November 2020, she told haters not to “judge” her plans to pierce her baby’s ears. The previous month, Shay’s mom, Erika Van Olphen, clapped back at rumors that the “One More Time” singer had conceived her and boyfriend Brock Davies’ first child to follow in pregnant Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright’s footsteps. (Schroeder, 32, has since welcomed her and her husband Beau Clark’s daughter, Hartford.)

“First of all, if you truly knew Scheana and or followed her on her YouTube channel, you would know that she has struggled with fertility for years,” Olphen tweeted in October 2020. “She has gone through two rounds of freezing her eggs and while deciding to possibly do a third round, she was blessed with a pregnancy. After [she suffered a miscarriage], her doctor advised her to wait one ovulation/one period cycle and she could try again! For those who said she should’ve waited six months, she followed doc’s orders. After waiting over a month, to our surprise she got pregnant again. Yes, she was scared but so very grateful!!”

The Azusa Pacific University grad froze her eggs in January 2019 and July 2019, then considered freezing her and the Aussie’s embryos after they suffered a June 2020 miscarriage.

“[A fan] asks if we’re still planning on freezing embryos in the future because my whole journey is inspiring. And I think so,” Shay said in an August 2020 podcast episode. “I don’t think that is on the agenda right now, but I think before I were to go through a third round of freezing eggs, we would do embryos. I … had talked about doing a third round of freezing my eggs and then I said, ‘If I were to do that, I would probably just do embryos and not do eggs, but that’s just not on our agenda right now.”

Davies, who has two children from a previous relationship, added at the time: “Not yet. We can definitely have that conversation moving forward. … We’ll just deal with that one when we come up to it.”