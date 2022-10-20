Proud parents! Rose Byrne and Will Arnett collectively have five children — and they each love to dote on their little ones.

“They [are] pretty cute,” the Bridesmaids actress, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly at Tourism Australia’s Come and Say G’day Campaign Launch Event on Wednesday, October 19, celebrating the commercial, in which she voiced an animated kangaroo. “[My sons] were a little bit confused that I was the voice and then I was there [in person] at the end.”

Byrne — who hails from Australia — shares sons Rocco, 6, and Rafa, 4, with partner Bobby Cannavale.

“They were like, ‘There’s two of you, what are you doing?’ But they enjoyed it. It’s very sweet and they love the little kangaroo,” she gushed on Wednesday about her boys’ fondness for her voiceover work.

Byrne and the Lego Masters host, 52, costar in the “Come and Say G’day” campaign for Tourism Australia, which hopes to encourage travelers to book upcoming getaways down under. While the Instant Family actress tackles the role of Ruby the souvenir kangaroo, Arnett plays a toy unicorn named Louie.

“It was really fun! I was very intimidated,” Byrne told Us of her involvement while at the kickoff celebration in Brooklyn. “Will is obviously a renowned and gifted voice artist so I was very nervous.”

She added: “[Will is] a beast in the booth and we had fun. He just brought Louie alive. I was laughing so much. It’s hard! Those sessions are long and it’s a weird kind of energy that you put out. We had fun.”

Working with the Like a Boss actress was equally a dream for Arnett, though his youngest son hasn’t quite grasped the concept of his dad’s voiceover career.

“The little one is 2 so he doesn’t get it, but he just recently started calling me ‘Batman,’” the Canada native — who played the Caped Crusader in the Lego: Batman movies — joked to Us on Wednesday, referring to son Denny, whom he shares with girlfriend Alessandra Brawn. “It’s a good dynamic for us to have, I think, for him to think of me as Batman.”

Byrne replied: “That’s so cute! He gets it.”

While the Hollywood stars hinted that their Tourism Australia collaboration was “just the beginning” for mutual projects, they couldn’t help but gush over their recent visits to the island country.

“I’ve been a few times. But I feel like I’ve done all of the stuff that people know, like Bondi Beach and all that stuff,” Arnett — who coparents sons Archie, 13, and Abel, 12, with ex-wife Amy Poehler — added on Wednesday. “It’s pretty amazing. People talk about it for a reason. [I’ve also been to] Sydney [and] Melbourne. I’ve never been to the Great Barrier Reef, that’s my next bucket list place.”

The Annie actress, for her part, feels “very spoiled” that she was able to grow up in Oz. “It’s hard for me to really compare another beach in the world [to Australia’s],” she gushed to Us. “And recently I traveled to Uluru. It’s an absolutely extraordinary, very special, spiritual, sacred place.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper