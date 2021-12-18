Keeping their holiday celebrations low-key! Despite many families that dish out a slew of presents on Christmas or Christmas Eve, Kailyn Lowry is happy to do her own thing to celebrate, including not making it all about gifts.

“I got tired of fighting w the dads ab Christmas & gave it up,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, wrote via an Instagram Story Q&A on Thursday, December 17, per a screenshot from E! News. “Every time I got the kids for Christmas, my other family members were on opposite years with their families/kids & we started doing big vacations about 5 years ago.”

She added in her post: “So, Christmas can be with their dads & they don’t have to worry about splitting it & they look forward to our family vacation every year.”

The MTV personality also noted her gratitude that her sons haven’t been too materialistic during the holiday season.

“My kids don’t want or need for anything & I’m thankful for that,” she wrote in her social media upload. “Maybe one day we will celebrate without gifts on another day.”

Lowry — who shares Issac, 11, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 8, with Javi Marroquin and Lux, 4, and Creed, 14 months, with Chris Lopez — has previously been vocal about the family’s ambivalence toward the holiday season.

“We’re not doing anything, like, I’m just not gonna have them so they don’t have to get each other stuff,” the 16 & Pregnant alum told cohost Lindsie Chrisley during a November 2020 episode of their “Coffee Convos” podcast. “I might ask them do they want to get each other anything for Christmas, and if they say yes, then I would just obviously facilitate that. They’re gonna be with their dads, I’m pretty sure, until the end of Christmas Day, so I feel, like, maybe by then it would be over but also I don’t know. It might be kind of nice to give each other something, so maybe we’ll see.”

At the time, the reality TV star doubled down on why she opted to skip out on gift-giving.

“It is kind of sad, and I get that. I definitely get that. I just feel like it’s a lot and the amount of money that I was spending on Christmas gifts and then I was only getting them for half the day and then I had to share,” Lowry opened up to Chrisley, 32, before noting that her exes’ families all live in different areas. “There was just so much going on that I was never gonna have three happy dad situations.”

The Pennsylvania native, for her part, has previously been vocal about her coparenting journey over the years.

“I’m not gonna fight,” the Hustle and Heart author previously said during her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast in November 2020. “I’m not fighting with nobody. You know what? [In] 2021, Vee, I’m not even f–king playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys. When I told you I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”