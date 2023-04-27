Daddy’s look-alike! Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet new photo of her and daughter True — and the little one was the spitting image of her father, Tristan Thompson.

“My Girl 🤍,” the Good American cofounder, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 26, alongside a photo of herself holding True, 5, while the pair were at Disneyland.

Kardashian was joined by friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro for the fun-filled outing. True, for her part, had cousins Stormi Webster and Chicago West, both 5, and Dream Kardashian, 6, as well as Halcro’s daughter Dove, 3, by her side at the amusement park.

In the mother-daughter snap, True wore a white fleece jacket and sparkly silver Mickey Mouse ears while smiling for the camera. The Kardashians star, meanwhile, sported a light denim jacket, sunglasses and a backpack for the theme park adventure. True’s resemblance to her dad, 32, was striking in the adorable pic.

The Revenge Body alum and the basketball player, who dated on and off between 2016 and 2021, welcomed their daughter in April 2018. The pair also share a son, who arrived via surrogate in August 2022 and whose name has not been revealed. Throughout their romance, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Thompson faced a series of ups and downs — including multiple cheating scandals on the athlete’s part. (Most recently, the Canada native fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, who sued him for child support, while still dating Kardashian in 2021. She welcomed their son, Theo, that December.)

Despite their rocky history, the twosome have worked hard to strengthen their coparenting dynamic for their little ones. Thompson recently signed to the Los Angeles Lakers and moved into a home closer to his ex, giving him the chance to be more present in their children’s lives.

“Khloé couldn’t be more thrilled for Tristan now that he’s joined the Lakers,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He’ll be in L.A. much more often so he can be closer to his kids and spend even more time with them. She’s so proud of him and all the hard work he’s done which has led up to this huge accomplishment.”

Ahead of their theme park visit, the reality star threw a lavish under-the-sea-themed birthday party for True earlier this month. She penned a touching tribute for her little girl on her special day.

“True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years. I must’ve done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls,” she wrote via Instagram alongside several snaps from the party. “I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with.”

She continued: “Now my sweet baby is 5 🥹 I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you.”