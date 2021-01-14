Family Time ‘Bringing Up Bates’: A Comprehensive Guide to the Bates Family By Riley Cardoza January 14, 2021 Courtesy of Addallee Bates/Instagram 20 16 / 20 Addallee Bates Kelly’s 15th child was born premature in 2006 and suffered hearing loss. She now wears hearing aids. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News