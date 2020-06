A Tough Journey

Underwood opened up about the long road to welcoming her second child after suffering three miscarriages. “For my body to not be doing something it was ‘supposed to do’ was a tough pill to swallow,” she said in the April 2020 issue of Women’s Health. “It reminded me I’m not in control of everything.”

The country star said that discussing the issues was a “weight lifted off my shoulders,” adding, “It’s not a dirty secret. It’s something many women go through.”