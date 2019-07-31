Jade Roper

“I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet,” the Bachelor alum captioned her July 2019 Instagram upload. “I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely. … My water broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet. It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby.”