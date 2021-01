Erin Napier and Ben Napier

The Home Town stars’ daughter, Helen, was “fully potty-trained” by January 2021, the reality stars exclusively told Us. “It was like we were trying so hard to get her to do it and to get it to click and she just was fighting us,” Ben explained. “Then one day she woke up and she said, ‘I need to go potty, Daddy,’ and I was like, ‘OK let’s do this.’ And since then, she’s been good! I guess it had to be on her terms.”