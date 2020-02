Learning From the Best

“My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte, just how important these things are as they grow up,” the mum explained during a visit to Mitchell Brook Primary School in February 2017. “In my view it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport.”