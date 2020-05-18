Real Talk

Everything Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Said About Expanding Their Family Ahead of Baby No. 3

May 2020 Everything Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Said About Expanding Their Family Ahead of Baby 3
May 2020

“I think Jade definitely wants one [more]. I am on the fence,” Tolbert told Us exclusively. “More and more as time goes on, I think I’m joining her side for like, ‘OK, a third would be kind of cool to have.”

His wife added at the time: “I grew up in a family of three kids and he grew up in a family of two kids, so I think we see it the way we grew up. I’ve always just wanted another. I feel like our family is not complete, so I would love to have a third. He’s definitely somebody I’d have to convince.”

