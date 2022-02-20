Hanging with the girls! Khloé Kardashian had a joyful weekend with her daughter, True, and her niece Chicago, as they smiled for a series of selfies together.

“Girls day,” the Good American cofounder, 37, captioned a series of Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 19, with the two toddlers.

In one photo, Kardashian cuddled up to True, 3, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. In a second snap, the Strong Looks Better Naked author posed alongside Chicago, 4. (Chicago is the second daughter of estranged couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who also share North, 8, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.)

During the Saturday outing, True and Chicago were belted into a pair of car seats next to Khloé. The former Revenge Body host, for her part, looked casual in a black shirt, oversized sunglasses and large hoop earrings.

While Khloé didn’t share further details from the group’s activities, two days earlier she gushed over her little girl.

“My Forever 💞,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 17, alongside a pair of selfies.

True and Chicago, who were born nearly four months apart, have become close friends and their moms often showcase that special bond via social media.

“Look who we ran into at Target!” the Skims mogul, 41, gushed via Instagram Story earlier this month while shopping with Chicago. “Oh my goodness. True do you want to see the things we got?”

In the social media upload, the two cousins sweetly embraced as True joyfully picked up Chicago.

Khloé, for her part, and the professional basketball player, 30, called it quits on their rekindled romance in June 2021 before news broke that he fathered a son with Maralee Nichols. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.) Since then, the duo have remained dutiful coparents to True.

“[She’s] focusing on herself, her business and her daughter,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January, noting that she “loves” how the Canada native is as father but ruled out any chance of the pair getting back together. “[Khloé] is stronger this time around when it comes to Tristan. Since she has been hurt by him before, she’s hardened and is not as sad and torn up about it this time.”

The former Dash owner has been candid about the twosome’s coparenting struggles throughout the years.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” Khloé previously revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2020. “Because you have your own personal feelings, but when you can put those aside and you just put your child first — it sounds great when you’re all in love and everything, [but] when you go through something, it’s such a challenge. But to do it, I know how good I feel about myself. You put your kids first. It’s hard sometimes, but it pays off.”

Scroll below to see snaps of Khloé’s day with the toddlers: