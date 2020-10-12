Kids

North West’s Fabulous Life: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Firstborn Daughter

By
Kanye West Enjoys Daddy Daughter Time With 7 Year Old North
Kanye West and North West Courtesy Kanye West/Twitter
79
72 / 79
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Happy Huggers

North and West enjoyed “daddy daughter time” in August 2020.

Back to top