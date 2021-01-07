This mom-to-be is on a matcha run! Pregnant Katharine McPhee sipped and strolled during a Wednesday, January 6, Los Angeles walk.

The singer’s baby bump was on display in a red plaid top, a black blazer and jeans in photos obtained by Daily Mail. The Broadway star, 36, also rocked black flats and matching sunglasses, as well as a face mask.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in October 2020 that the American Idol alum was pregnant with her and husband David Foster’s first child.

McPhee appeared to subtly confirm the news the following day when she received a gift from Aperol Spritz. “I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, wink, wink,” the “Over It” singer wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “But, I’m very excited! Who’s coming over for an Italian-inspired cocktail?”

While the expectant star was spotted out and about multiple times showing her budding belly, McPhee waited to debut her stomach via social media until December 2020.

The Smash alum captioned her mirror selfie with blue hearts, and Foster, 71, commented, “My most AMAZING and BEAUTIFUL GLOWING wife.”

The couple’s baby-to-be will be McPhee’s first child and the composer’s sixth. (The Grammy winner is the father of Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.)

The pair wed in June 2019 in London. While McPhee was previously married to actor Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, Foster has wed four other times. The Canada native was married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2015.

Five months after Foster and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, finalized their divorce in May 2017, Us exclusively confirmed that he was dating McPhee. “They have such a great chemistry and really connect organically on so many levels,” a source told Us in October 2017.

Another insider added the following month: “When Kat talks about David, her face lights up. She’s really so happy. They’re actually so sweet together. They aren’t hiding it anymore. … David is really charming. The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense.”

Foster proposed to the actress in June 2018 in Anacapri, Italy.