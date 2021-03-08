Pregnancies Pregnant Stars Rocking Bathing Suits in 2021: Baby Bump Pics By Riley Cardoza March 8, 2021 Courtesy of Karolina Kurkova/Instagram 16 2 / 16 Karolina Kurkova “Fun in the sun,” the model captioned a March 7 Instagram photo. “Just the two of us.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News