Selfie Time

The reality star and her baby girl cuddled up for a mother-daughter pic posted in February 2019 to celebrate Stormi’s first birthday. “How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” the new mom captioned the tribute. “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth.”