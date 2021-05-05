Amelia Gray Hamlin Honors Boyfriend Scott Disick With Cheeky Phone Sticker

Playful pair! Amelia Gray Hamlin put her love for boyfriend Scott Disick on display with the help of a funny phone accessory.

The 19-year-old model revealed that her iPhone case is dedicated to the Talentless founder, 37, via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 4. “Hey Babe,” she captioned the mirror selfie, which zoomed in on a sticker of “Lord Disick.”

The accessory features the reality star dressed in a tuxedo with a crown on, which is seemingly a reference to Disick’s self-appointed nickname, “The Lord.”

After dubbing himself “Lord” nearly a decade ago, the New York native took the moniker to the next level during a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when he completed an online knighting ceremony while traveling to England.

Hamlin’s ode to the Lord came one week after she shared her cute nickname for Disick’s 8-year-old daughter, Penelope, via Instagram.

“Driving miss poosh,” Disick captioned a photo of his and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s baby girl behind the wheel last month. Hamlin replied in the comments, writing, “Peeesh.”

Lisa Rinna’s daughter was first linked to Disick in October 2020. Three months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple have the support of Disick’s ex Kardashian, 42, with whom he also shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and her family.

“They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” the insider said in January. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

The following month, the lovebirds confirmed their relationship while on a vacation in Miami for Valentine’s Day. The duo continued their celebrations in town by going to dinner at the Sugar Factory with Disick’s kids.

“Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “After dinner Scott, Mason and Amelia were tickling Reign and Penelope and they were laughing.”

While Rinna, 57, was “skeptical at first” of her daughter’s relationship with the designer due to their 18-year age difference, a source exclusively told Us in March that she and husband Harry Hamlin have come around to the idea.

“Seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship,” the insider added.

The TV personality and his young love don’t appear to be phased by their age gap. In fact, they were seen packing on the PDA during another trip to Florida last month. This time, the couple were joined by Amelia’s older sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin.

The pair were spotted wearing matching outfits while walking along the beach and later photographed at a jewelry store.

Disick’s whirlwind romance with Amelia came shortly after he and Sofia Richie called it quits for good in August 2020 after briefly splitting in May 2020 following a three-year relationship.